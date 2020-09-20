Chase suspect slams into rideshare car in north Houston, killing two women

The suspect and rideshare driver were taken to the hospital. They're both expected to survive.

Two women were killed late Saturday night when a chase suspect slammed into the rideshare car they were in.

Houston police say it started when Harris County deputies tried to stop a driver for running a red light. That driver didn’t stop, but instead took off at a high rate of speed and slammed into the rideshare car.

:"Caught them on the back end of the vehicle, pretty much severed the back end of the car in half,” said Commander Deese with the Houston Police Department vehicular crimes division.

Both women who were passengers in the rideshare were pronounced dead at the scene. The rideshare driver and suspect were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Deese says the chase lasted about a minute.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

HCSO Vehicle Pursuit ending in two confirmed fatal crash. 10200 Jensen Dr. Heavy Traffic in the area. Expect Delays #hounews #Houtraffic

CC12 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2020

This is a developing story. As soon as we know more, we’ll post it here.