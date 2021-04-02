Man killed his father before fleeing to nearby McDonald's, Fort Bend County Sheriff says

The suspect allegedly threw the rifle used over a fence into a neighbor's yard before fleeing the scene.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man fatally shot his own father inside a home in the Richmond area early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect allegedly shot his father with a .22 rifle and then fled the scene. Deputies immediately put out a description of the man, and a wrecker driver later spotted him at a nearby McDonald’s on Grand Parkway.

The suspect was apprehended without further incident, and the weapon used was located in a neighbor's yard after the man allegedly threw it over a fence.

Sheriff Fagan said the father was airlifted to the hospital where he later died. The man’s brother was at the home at the time but was not hurt.

The sheriff's office later identified the suspect as Micha Osei, 20. He has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a murder charge. The victim was identified as Emmanuel Osei, 58.

Outside the home, another man identified as the victim's brother was visibly distraught and collapsed after hearing Thursday's tragic news.

“My prayers are with the family,” said Sheriff Fagan at a morning press conference. “This is a shooting that occurred, possibly from a mental illness.”

The case is being reviewed, and the district attorney’s office is involved. The sheriff said they are looking into any medications the suspect may or may not have been taking.

Authorities said their Crisis Intervention Team, who help families impacted by mental illness, had been at the home before.

“If you need help, please reach out. Call us. There’s help out there, not just from my agency but the whole county,” said the sheriff after he was asked about an increase in domestic violence across the Houston area. “Our infrastructure is here to help.”