Man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head, dumping her body in a field near Bear Creek Park

Javon Gilbert was arrested Wednesday and is in jail on $300,000 bail, it was announced in probable cause court.

HOUSTON — There has been an arrest and charges filed in the killing of a woman who was reported missing last summer on the city's west side, Houston police confirmed Thursday.

Javon Gilbert, 30, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence-a human corpse. He is accused in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Emmishae Kirby, 28.

Editor's note: the raw video in this story is from a probable cause hearing held Jan. 21, 2021

Last year, Texas EquuSearch and police joined the search for Kirby, who was reported missing in mid-September.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department, based on cell phone records, surveillance video, financial records and witness statements, determined Gilbert shot and killed Kirby at an apartment on Country Place Drive. He then dumped her body in a field near Bear Creek Park, on Houston’s west side.

Texas EquuSearch recovered the victim’s remains in early October, and the medical examiner determined Kirby was strangled by the neck and shot in the head.

“Further investigation and evidence obtained by detectives indicated Gilbert was with Kirby on the night of her death and determined he was responsible for her disappearance and death,” stated Houston police in a press release.

Gilbert was arrested and charged Wednesday, Jan. 20. He did not appear in probable cause court due to mental health issues, officials said during Thursday morning’s hearing, which went on without him.

In court, it was said a witness told investigators that the pair were dating and living together up until early September, but then he moved out.

Witnesses said they broke up because the man sexually assaulted his girlfriend, and even after they split, the suspect would show up at the victim’s home unannounced.

Gilbert remains in jail on $250,000 bail for the murder charge and $50,000 bail for the tampering with evidence charge.

Help for domestic violence victims

There are always discreet resources available for victims of domestic violence and they should never be ashamed to reach out when they need it most.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.