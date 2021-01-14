HPD: Female driver wanted after man shot at on Gulf Freeway

The only description police have on the woman is that she is White or Hispanic and between 28 to 35 years old.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a woman who they said shot a man while driving on the Gulf Freeway.

This happened Wednesday night at about 12:55 p.m. in the 11600 block of the Gulf Freeway.

According to police, a man said he was entering and exiting the freeway near Fuqua when a woman in a silver or gray BMW SUV pulled alongside him and started cursing at him. She then reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, police said.

The man said he tried to drive away from the woman and ended up crashing into another vehicle.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot. He was treated on scene and released.

The female suspect is still on the run.

She has only been described as a White or Hispanic woman between 28 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

