HPD: Female driver wanted after man shot at on Gulf Freeway

Crime

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a woman who they said shot a man while driving on the Gulf Freeway.

This happened Wednesday night at about 12:55 p.m. in the 11600 block of the Gulf Freeway.

According to police, a man said he was entering and exiting the freeway near Fuqua when a woman in a silver or gray BMW SUV pulled alongside him and started cursing at him. She then reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, police said. 

The man said he tried to drive away from the woman and ended up crashing into another vehicle.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot. He was treated on scene and released.

The female suspect is still on the run.

She has only been described as a White or Hispanic woman between 28 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

