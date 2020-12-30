Standoff underway: Deputies fired upon after responding to woman's 911 call that she was shot

Deputies and a SWAT team have surrounded a home near North Shore in east Harris County this morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have surrounded a home in east Harris County after reports of a shooting and a possible standoff.

“To our community members in the North Shore area, near Wallisville/Uvalde: @HCSOTexas SWAT & PIO are responding to a residence at the 14300 block of Lourdes Drive. Preliminary info: Pct 3 units initially responded to an in-progress call of a female shot,” tweeted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was first reported just after 3 a.m. when a 911 caller said she was wounded but then hung up. Dispatchers were unable to reach the woman on the phone again.

Deputy constables from Precinct 3 responded and reported that they heard additional gunfire, possibly aimed at them. No deputies were injured, however.

Law enforcement took cover behind vehicles as a SWAT team was called in.

The sheriff later said there may be multiple people inside the home where the shooting was reported.

People in the area should stay away from the home as the standoff and investigation continue.

At last check, as of 7 a.m., deputies were still positioned outside the home.

Check back for updates to this developing story.