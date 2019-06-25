HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a body was found in southeast Houston.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene in the 10700 block of Anna Held Street near Airport Boulevard.

According to police, a caller reported finding the body wrapped up and the victim’s feet taped together.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as they become available.

