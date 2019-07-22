HOUSTON — Three people are in custody after leading police on a chase through northeast Houston.

The chase ended when the driver of a stolen vehicle lost control and crashed a bayou.

Houston police said at about 3 a.m., a Clear Lake patrol officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Edgebrook and the Gulf Freeway. The officer signaled the driver of the vehicle to pull over.

The driver stopped, allowing the officer to get out of his car, but as soon as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver took off.

The officer got back into his patrol car and attempted to stop the vehicle again, but the driver refused.

The driver led police on a chase on I-45 up to 610.

Police said the driver attempted to exit Kirkpatrick but lost control of their vehicle. The car left the roadway, hit a bridge embankment and then went into a bayou, according to Lt. Crowson.

Three people, two men and a woman, jumped out of the car and starting running.

All three were eventually caught and taken into custody.

No one was seriously injured.

