SPRING, Texas — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire in Spring that left a 68-year-old woman dead.

The woman suffered severe burns when her home went up in flames Sunday around 5 p.m.

She had been rescued from the fire but did not survive.

It happened in the 22500 block of Leafygate Drive. The woman lived at the home alone and had a caretaker, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The caretaker was also taken to a hospital with shortness of breath, a fire marshal official said.

“[The fire] was pretty big probably high as that tree it was already in flames, said neighbor George Rodriguez. “It was pretty bad, it was really bad. [There were] like eight [fire fighters] carrying her out. I saw them pumping her chest.”