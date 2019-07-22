Two deputies were injured and a prisoner died after their SUV was struck by a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way in west Harris County overnight, the sheriff confirmed.

This happened late Sunday night on the eastbound/inbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway at the Eldridge entrance ramp.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the unit was struck as it was transporting a male impaired driver to county jail. The prisoner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The prisoner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the sheriff says.

The two deputies, including a trainee, were transported to a local hospital with fractures, the sheriff said. They are expected to survive.

The suspected wrong-way driver who allegedly struck their vehicle suffered a broken leg, the sheriff added.

The suspected drunken driver faces a felony murder charge and could face additional charges depending on the status of the deputies involved in the crash.

The sheriff says the suspect driver had more than three DWI convictions from cases in multiple states. He added that the driver was highly intoxicated and they are working to determine where he was coming from.

The District Attorney's Office says they are working to track down where the suspect driver was drinking at and there could be additional charges for those who served him.

