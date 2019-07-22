HOUSTON — The Katy Freeway heading east/inbound is back open after is was closed due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near downtown Houston early Monday morning.

This happened just before 5 a.m. near the North Freeway and all main lanes reopened around 7:15 a.m..

Houston police say a man, possible homeless, crossed the freeway and was struck by a car. The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted to the southbound lanes of the North Freeway.

