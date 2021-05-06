Homeowner pistol-whipped, friend shot by masked men during robbery on Houston's northside

No suspects are in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for two masked men who entered a home through the backdoor, pistol-whipped the homeowner and shot his friend before robbing them.

This happened Friday night in 4400 block of Pickfair Street, which is on Houston's northside.

Police said the homeowner and the friend were just hanging out inside the home when they were bombarded by two suspects who walked through the open back door.

The suspects pistol-whipped the homeowner and shot his friend before taking the homeowner's wallet and about $600 in cash, police said.

Shooting: 4500 Pickfair. Male shot during robbery & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 5, 2021

The friend who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The homeowner was checked out by emergency responders.

There is no description of the suspects at this time and it's unknown if the homeowner or friend knew the suspects, but if you have any information, call police.

Check back for any updates.