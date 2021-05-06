KATY, Texas — Shots were fired inside Katy Mills Mall Friday evening when police say a jewelry store employee saw two suspects break into a display case.
According to police, the two masked men walked into the jewelry store in the mall, used a nail gun to smash one of the display cases and then took jewelry.
An employee pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the suspects, police said.
It's unknown if either of the suspects was hit, but police said they were able to get away in a white SUV.
Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries in the mall.
Police didn't give a description of the suspects but have a surveillance photo of the two they say were involved. One was wearing what appears to be a black, long sleeve shirt with a black hat, and the other was wearing a red hoodie.
If you have any information on this scene or the suspects, please call the Katy Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 281-391-4848.
