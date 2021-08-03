x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Crime

Person of interest in pregnant woman murder arrested on unrelated charge in Baytown

Baytown police say Shai-Keem Thomas is in custody but they're still looking for two other persons of interest: Jhakeem Monrose and Ernest Adams.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police have arrested a person of interest in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Baytown. 

 Shai-Keem Thomas was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Editor's note: The video in this story originally aired on Tuesday, May 25.

Police are still looking for two other persons of interest: Jhakeem Monrose and Ernest Adams for questioning about the murder of 23-year-old Domonique Million.

She was inside her apartment on Garth Road when she was struck in the head by a bullet Monday night, Baytown police said.

RELATED: Baby successfully delivered after pregnant woman shot and killed in Baytown

Million, who was seven months pregnant, died after being airlifted to the hospital but doctors were able to successfully deliver her baby girl. 

Shern-Min Chow will have the latest on this story on KHOU 11 News at 5 p.m.

The infant is recovering at Texas Children's Hospital and is with her maternal grandmother. 

A 20-year-old man who was shot outside the apartment is also recovering after surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Detectives are still working on what role -- if any -- the three persons of interest had in the shootings.

Neighbor Ronni Moore was taking a nap when the gunshots woke her around 

“I just know that the lady who lost her life was pregnant, and it’s just sad – it’s so sad," Moore said.

Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website http://www.baytown.org, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 cash and you will remain anonymous.

The shootings happened at the same complex where the highly publicized police-involved shooting death of Pamela Turner occurred two years ago this month.

Related Articles