The two videos posted to the Instagram account "bookedbymolo" have been viewed thousands of times already.

HOUSTON — A group of Houston firefighters has some serious explaining to do.

They're accused of letting a local marketing company shoot a sexually provocative video using station fire trucks.

The Houston Fire Department said the investigation could result in disciplinary action.

KHOU 11's legal analyst said it might not end there. She said the videos could be evidence of a crime.