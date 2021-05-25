Baytown PD: Pregnant woman shot in head after gunfire near her apartment

Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A shootout between people in two vehicles led to the shooting of an innocent pregnant woman in a nearby apartment, Baytown police said late Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Garth Road, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Police learned that people in a maroon vehicle and a black vehicle exchanged gunfire, and one of the bullets entered the victim’s home. The 23-year-old woman was shot in the head and was then airlifted to a hospital in Houston.

“Detectives quickly identified three persons of interest, in this case and are working to determine what, if any role, these three may have had in this shooting,” police stated.

The victim's condition as of Tuesday morning was not confirmed.

We'll update this story when we learn more.