Pedestrian struck and killed after looking for phone in roadway, police say

Police say the woman may have stepped out of the median and into traffic when she was hit.

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning while looking for her cellphone, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:42 a.m. near 8302 Westpark Drive in southwest Houston.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim dropped her cellphone in the car at some point, which led the driver to stop in an unprotected median.

While they were both looking for the cellphone, police believe the victim then stepped out of the median and into the road, which led to her being struck.

Police pronounced the victim, a female in her 20s, deceased. They say the driver of the striking vehicle was not intoxicated at the time of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle the victim was in did show signs of intoxication, but police did not say if any charges would be filed.