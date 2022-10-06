HPD: Bullet holes found in car after deadly crash on East Freeway feeder road

Police say two people were trapped in the vehicle after it crashed into some trees and the driver didn't survive.

HOUSTON — One person was killed in an early-morning wreck in east Houston Friday and police are looking at the possibility of foul play.

The blue Chevrolet Impala crashed into some trees along the I-10/East Freeway westbound feeder near the Normandy exit, according to Houston police.

Police say two people were trapped inside. The 20-year-old male driver didn't survive. His name hasn't been released.

The female passenger was freed by Houston firefighters and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, according to HPD. She is expected to survive.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m.



Investigators say a couple of bullet holes were found in the rear of the car.

"The body that was recovered, at first glance, we did not see any bullet wounds but it’s possible that there may have been foul play involved, we don’t know that yet," HPD Lt. Willkens said.

He said it's also possible they're old bullet holes.