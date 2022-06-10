Bystander shot and killed after trying to break up fight on southside

Police say the multiple male suspects were arguing with a couple when the 23-year-old victim tried to intervene.

HOUSTON — A man who tried to break up a fight was gunned down late Thursday on the southside, according to Houston police.

The 23-year-old victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street, HPD said.

Police say multiple armed males were arguing with a couple at the apartment complex around 9 p.m.

When the victim tried to intervene, they shot him, police said.

The suspects got away.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.