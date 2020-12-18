Who killed Paul Wanza? Houston police need help identifying his murderer

Paul Wanza was shot to death. His body was found in a ditch on June 23, 2016 in the 6900 block of Apache Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help identifying the suspect responsible for murdering a man in June 2016 in northeast Houston.

Paul Wanza was shot to death. His body was found in a ditch on June 23, 2016 in the 6900 block of Apache Street.

Wanza's family is desperate for answers and is reaching out to the community for help with solving this case.

If you have any information that can help police identify the suspect involved, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

You can also report information online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

