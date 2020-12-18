Houston police looking for 40-year-old man accused of performing sexual acts with a child

Police said the man is accused of sexual crimes involving children in both 2017 and 2018 - with at least two victims reported.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking the public for help in locating a man accused of indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Crime Stoppers early Friday identified the suspect as Marcello Gardner, 40.

The crimes allegedly occurred in June of 2018 in the 3500 block of Dalmatian in southwest Houston.

“During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Marcello Gardner, performed indecent sexual acts on the victim,” stated Crime Stoppers. “It was also determined during the investigation that fugitive Marcello Gardner is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child that occurred in 2017 with another child victim.”

The suspect is described as a black male who is about five feet, seven inches tall. He has brown eyes and a gold tooth.