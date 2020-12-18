HPD: Woman arrested after another woman is struck, killed on Westheimer

HOUSTON — A woman was arrested following a deadly incident along Westheimer early Friday morning, Houston police said.
A sergeant with the police department tells KHOU 11 News the incident was reported around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Stoney Brook. Officers arrived to find a woman, who was apparently struck by vehicle, in the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.
The victim died at the scene. The vehicle that struck the woman was a black Volkswagen Jetta, police said.
The driver, an adult female, was questioned and given a field sobriety test before she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. So far no names have been released, however.
Police said it appeared the victim was crossing the road in an unmarked area, not a crosswalk, when she was hit.