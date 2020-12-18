HPD: Woman arrested after another woman is struck, killed on Westheimer

Police said it appeared the pedestrian was crossing the road in an unmarked area when she was hit.

HOUSTON — A woman was arrested following a deadly incident along Westheimer early Friday morning, Houston police said.

A sergeant with the police department tells KHOU 11 News the incident was reported around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Stoney Brook. Officers arrived to find a woman, who was apparently struck by vehicle, in the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.

Fatality Crash: Westheimer @ Stoney Brook. One confirmed. Suspect in custody #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 18, 2020

The victim died at the scene. The vehicle that struck the woman was a black Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

The driver, an adult female, was questioned and given a field sobriety test before she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. So far no names have been released, however.