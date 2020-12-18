Woman shot in head during exchange of gunfire between vehicles in N. Houston

Police said someone rushed the victim to the hospital in their vehicle as officers responded to the scene.

HOUSTON — Police said gunfire between people in two vehicles left a woman critically injured late Thursday on Houston’s north side.

The shooting was reported at about 9:15 p.m. outside a store in the 1300 block of Crosstimbers, according to Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department.

Police said at least one of the vehicles was struck by multiple bullets. A female victim was shot in the head and was taken, by private vehicle, to a hospital just a few miles away in The Heights.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said there is surveillance video from the store and across the street that they hope will help in their investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police said the person who took her to the hospital is being questioned, but no suspects have been arrested or detained.