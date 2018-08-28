HOUSTON – The parents of the two teenage girls who were killed in a drunk driving crash last month have filed wrongful death lawsuits.

The two 16-year-olds, Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison, were killed in a car accident on July 25. Their friend and the driver of the vehicle, Jaggar Smith, has been charged in their deaths.

The clerk who allegedly sold the alcohol to the teen, Gumaro Munoz Campos, was arrested on August 5.

This is exclusive video of the arrest at the Valero on FM 1960 where Gumaro Munoz Campos, “Romeo”, works. Sources say the 17-year-old who was driving the night of the deadly crash identified this clerk as the person who sold to him #khou11 pic.twitter.com/kbUMiuZouo — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 5, 2018

"The parents are seeking justice for their daughters who lives ended tragically due to the actions of Humble Handi Stop." the families attorneys said in a statement released Tuesday.

The suit claims Humble Handi Stop and Campos sold alcohol to Smith, 17, without verifying his age.

The lawsuits filed on Tuesday focus on the store and Campos violating the law by selling alcohol to a minor, the statement says.

“The Harris County District Attorney has taken positive steps to address the conduct of the store clerk in the criminal courts. These families are making sure the store itself is held responsible for allowing

this type of conduct to endanger our community as a whole. It is time stores like this who sell to minors are held responsible for their lack of policies or oversight.” said Randy Sorrels, attorney for Robison's family.

Jason C. Webster, the attorney for Gomez's family also released a statement saying, “As a community we do not need more laws. We need to enforce the laws on the books. The defendants in this case sold alcohol to minors which resulted in the deaths of our clients. Humble Handi Stop could have prevented this senseless tragedy by following the law, checking identification and refusing to sell. That did not occur and they will be held responsible.”

Smith is accused of intoxication manslaughter and faced a judge Thursday, July 26 for the first time where he walked into court with his parents at his side.

The judge ordered Smith, 17, to have a 9 p.m. curfew, be subject to alcohol monitoring and not to drive.

17 y/o Jaggar Smith makes his first court appearance. Just walked in with his parents by his side. Smith is accused of driving drunk and crashing his car, killing two of his high school friends, Salma Gomez & Chloe Robison. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/YHAK9e4jd2 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 26, 2018

Prosecutors claim the teen told Harris County Sheriff’s deputies he drank a “Mad Dog 20/20,” a fortified wine with an up to 18-percent alcohol content, on the night of the crash.

Smith’s lawyer told KHOU 11 News at the time he has since been barely able to speak, still in shock and overcome with grief at the loss of his friends.

He couldn’t hold back tears both inside the courtroom and outside. His lawyer said he and his family are trying to stay strong.

“As you can imagine, the awkwardness of wanting to express unfathomable sorrow, they don’t know how to act, what to do, so it’s very difficult,” said Chip Lewis, Smith’s attorney.

His next court date is set for Sept. 27.

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

Meanwhile, a memorial was made for the two victims on Timber Forest, where the crash occurred, as the community grieves their loss.

A community in mourning lay flowers for a growing memorial to remember Selma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, they were killed early Wednesday morning in a suspected drunk driving accident. Jaggar Smith, 17, is charged with 2 counts of intoxication manslaughter. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/BDQvEDjioq — Mario Sandoval (@KHOU_MSandoval) July 26, 2018

Crash site - now turned memorial, so many folks have brought flowers 💐🌸 as this community continues to remember and mourn the loss of 2 students, 16 y/o Chloe Robison & Salma Gomez, killed in a horrific car crash in Atascocita. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/FI4xJsqV33 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 26, 2018

Smith's family released the following statement:

“We are all saddened and beyond dismayed by the events that have placed us in a position to make this statement. Our family extends our most sincere and heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims in this tragedy. Two beautiful young lives were needlessly ended, and another young life was irreparably altered forever. Three families have been completely upended and will never be the same as a result of what has occurred.

We are all in shock and under a fog of confusion due to this event. We are gratified by the public comments made by other students that show Jaggar as we know him: intelligent, loving, full of life, and a sweet young man.

We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation.

We ask the public and media to please extend privacy, both to the victims and to our own family, as all of us try process this tragic event, and begin the process of grieving, eventually healing, and hopefully recovering at some point in the distant future.”

Ms. Shelley Smith and the Smith Family

© 2018 KHOU