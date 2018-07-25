ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two teenagers from Atascocita High School were killed and a teenage driver was hurt when a crash ripped their vehicle into pieces in northeast Harris County overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Jaggar Clayton Smith, 17, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of Salma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, who were passengers in his 2008 Nissan Altima at the time of the crash.

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 18300 block of Timber Forest near Atascocita Road.

Teens involved in this accident were close friends and students at @HumbleISD Atascocita High School. #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 25, 2018

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Smith is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Tragic, heartbreaking, and PREVENTABLE - that's the message @SheriffEd_HCSO is Ssending to teens this morning, after 2 teen girls were killed in a car crash. Car hit tree, SPLIT in half. Deputies say the driver, a 17 y/o boy was drunk, he survived. #KHOU11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/MHbdlyQcNN — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 25, 2018

Smith was driving the Altima with the two younger teen passengers southbound on Timber Forest when he left the road and crashed into several trees. The impact ripped apart the sedan.

Gomez, who was in the front passenger's seat, was taken to the hospital where she later died. Robison, who was in the back right seat, died at the scene.

UPDATE: Friends of the 3 teens showing up in droves to mourn the loss of the two teen girls. They’re cleaning up remnants of the accident, all while a memorial is starting to grow in the median the accident happened. #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/2F9T1KqQXT — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 25, 2018

Smith suffered only minor injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated the suspect's name is Jarrad Smith, but the sheriff's office admits it made an error and his name is Jaggar.

© Exclusive to KHOU