HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A memorial grew throughout the day on Wednesday at the crash site where two teenagers were killed in a suspected drunk driving accident.

Salma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, died in the crash that happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 18300 block of Timber Forest near Atascocita Road.

Victims, Salma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, were passengers who died in the crash.

Provided

Jaggar Clayton Smith, 17, was driving the vehicle involved and survived the crash. He has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

All day on Wednesday, teenagers gathered at the memorial and flowers kept growing at the base of the tree where the vehicle crashed.

A memorial grows at the crash site where the two teens were killed.

KHOU

“Make the wrong decision and it’s over," said friend, Thomas Sutter. "It can happen so fast."

Friends and family members are struggling to make sense of what happened.

“Just getting that call in the middle of the night that your daughter may not live or your son is out and he’s hurt people, it’s just sad for everybody,” said friend, Grayson Morrow. “I just think most of us 16-year-olds think we’re invincible until something actually happens.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Smith is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission joined the investigation on Wednesday.

"Incidents like this are a sad example of why drinking and driving don't mix." TABC said.

Wednesday evening Smith's family released the following statement:

“We are all saddened and beyond dismayed by the events that have placed us in a position to make this statement. Our family extends our most sincere and heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims in this tragedy. Two beautiful young lives were needlessly ended, and another young life was irreparably altered forever. Three families have been completely upended and will never be the same as a result of what has occurred.

We are all in shock and under a fog of confusion due to this event. We are gratified by the public comments made by other students that show Jaggar as we know him: intelligent, loving, full of life, and a sweet young man.

We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation.

We ask the public and media to please extend privacy, both to the victims and to our own family, as all of us try process this tragic event, and begin the process of grieving, eventually healing, and hopefully recovering at some point in the distant future.”

Ms. Shelley Smith and the Smith Family

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

© 2018 KHOU