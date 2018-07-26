ATASCOCITA, Texas – Jaggar Smith, 17, appeared before a judge at the Harris County Civil Courthouse Thursday on two charges of intoxication manslaughter.

He is charged in the deaths of Salma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, in a crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Atascocita.

Smith walked into court with his parents at his side.

17 y/o Jaggar Smith makes his first court appearance. Just walked in with his parents by his side. Smith is accused of driving drunk and crashing his car, killing two of his high school friends, Salma Gomez & Chloe Robison. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/YHAK9e4jd2 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 26, 2018

In court, prosecutors said after the crash the teen admitted to deputies he drank a full bottle of MD 20/20 wine, also called Mad Dog. Deputies said he exhibited slurred speech along with red and droopy eyes.

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

The judge set conditions for Smith's bond, including a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., absolutely no driving and he must use a home breathalyzer

Meanwhile, the memorial for the two victims on Timber Forest, where the crash occurred, continues to grow as the community grieves their loss.

A community in mourning lay flowers for a growing memorial to remember Selma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, they were killed early Wednesday morning in a suspected drunk driving accident. Jaggar Smith, 17, is charged with 2 counts of intoxication manslaughter. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/BDQvEDjioq — Mario Sandoval (@KHOU_MSandoval) July 26, 2018

Crash site - now turned memorial, so many folks have brought flowers 💐🌸 as this community continues to remember and mourn the loss of 2 students, 16 y/o Chloe Robison & Salma Gomez, killed in a horrific car crash in Atascocita. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/FI4xJsqV33 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 26, 2018

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission joined the investigation on Wednesday to trace the source of the alcohol.

"Incidents like this are a sad example of why drinking and driving don't mix." TABC said.

Wednesday evening Smith's family released the following statement:

“We are all saddened and beyond dismayed by the events that have placed us in a position to make this statement. Our family extends our most sincere and heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims in this tragedy. Two beautiful young lives were needlessly ended, and another young life was irreparably altered forever. Three families have been completely upended and will never be the same as a result of what has occurred.

We are all in shock and under a fog of confusion due to this event. We are gratified by the public comments made by other students that show Jaggar as we know him: intelligent, loving, full of life, and a sweet young man.

We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation.

We ask the public and media to please extend privacy, both to the victims and to our own family, as all of us try process this tragic event, and begin the process of grieving, eventually healing, and hopefully recovering at some point in the distant future.”

Ms. Shelley Smith and the Smith Family

