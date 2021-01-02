Suspect in custody after 2 separate shooting incidents in north Harris County

Investigators said the suspect first shot someone who was staying at a motel and after leaving that scene, was involved in a crash and another shooting nearby.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died Monday after being shot at a north Harris County motel, according to authorities.

Around 2 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about a shooting at a motel in the 200 block of Bammel Westfield Road. When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to the torso. He had been shot in the doorway of the room he was staying in.

Authorities said he was in severe distress and was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the suspect leave the motel in a vehicle. Authorities said a vehicle matching that description was involved in a crash that turned into a shooting at Richey Road and I-45. The victim in that incident drove themselves to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

A short time later, authorities were able to locate a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in both shootings. After stopping the vehicle, the driver was taken into custody. Authorities said charges have not been filed, yet. They're waiting to confirm the identity of the suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect was not staying at the motel and it's unclear why they visited the first victim.