Suspect on the run after shooting deputy in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy was shot Tuesday in north Harris County.

The incident happened near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Forestburg Drive.

The shooting suspect has not been caught, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities. A neighborhood in the area was blocked off as authorities searched for the suspect.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but authorities said the deputy was alert and conscious on the way to an area hospital.

The Houston Police Department said it is assisting in the investigation.

A deputy has been shot and wounded in the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive. The deputy has been taken to the hospital. No suspects in custody at this time. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CQx3vkLIjj — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 26, 2021