HCSO: Two injured, including 5-year-old boy, in Katy-area shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the Katy area Friday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Westgreen at an apartment comlex.

The sheriff said a 25-year-old man was transported in critical condition after he had been found shot multiple times. The victim had an infant with him when the shooting occurred. That child was also transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure

A 5-year-old boy with the man was grazed by a bullet during the shooting and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The relationship between the man and the two children was not released.

Deputies said the unknown suspects fired multiple times at the victims and then ran away. A description of the suspects and motive for the shooting has not been released.

