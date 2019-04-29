A 27-year-old man faces charges in the deadly shooting of his uncle in northeast Houston.

Oscar Ochoa is charged with murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Alfredo Garnica. The victim was a father of four, family members say.

The shooting happened Sunday in the 9900 block of Aldine Westfield.

Police say Garnica's wife called 911 at about 3:30 p.m. and reported that her nephew shot her husband.

Police responded and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound inside his home. The suspect, his nephew, had already fled the scene.

After talking with witnesses, police identified Ochoa as the suspect and located him at a nearby residence in the 2000 block of Trenton. He was arrested without incident.

Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive for the shooting.

