HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old female was shot in the knee in a hail gunfire after an altercation between two groups turned violent Sunday night.

This happened around 10 p.m. at Harris Mill and Westfield in west Harris County.

Deputies say there was an altercation between two groups in the middle of the street when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. About 25 shots were fired and the victims was hit while she was standing 75 to 100 yards away.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Deputies say the altercation stems from a beef at school between the two groups.

Apparently, some of the teens involved are new to the area, and they are fighting over territory, deputies said. They added that the dispute does not appear to be gang-related, just a rivalry.

The victim does not appear to be the intended target, but deputies say her family was involved in the altercation.

It was not released what school the teens, including the victim, are from.

Deputies say there are several people of interest, but they are not sure when charges will be filed. They are looking for one more person who they are trying to identify. At this time, they only have a nickname.

About 10 people were involved in the altercation, deputies said.

The firearm that was used has not been recovered.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM