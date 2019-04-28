HOUSTON — A man is dead and his nephew is in custody after shooting in northeast Houston, police said.

Homicide investigators are looking into the deadly shooting, which happened Sunday afternoon on Aldine Westfield.

Deputies say around 3:30 p.m., a woman called saying her nephew shot her husband.

The shooter ran away and the neighborhood was on lockdown until he was taken into custody.

Deputies have not yet released his identity.

