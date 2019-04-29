HOUSTON — An altercation at a nightclub turned in to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston early, police say.

This started around 3 a.m. when police responded to a call of a shooting in the 7900 block of the Southwest Freeway heading north.inbound just north of Beechnut.

When Houston police are arrived at the scene, officers found a man dead from a gunshot in the driver’s seat of a white Dodge Charger and a woman shot in the leg. It appears the Charger had slammed into the retaining wall of the freeway along the feeder road.

Police treated and stabilized the woman until Houston firefighters arrived at the scene. She was then transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The deadly shooting started as some sort of altercation at a nightclub located across the freeway, police said. A suspect vehicle followed the victims from the club and fired several shots from a rifle at the Charger as they drove down the feeder road.

Police say they are working on a description of the suspects. They are a not should what the altercation was about.

“No arrests at this point. We’re waiting on our investigators to make the scene. Once they get here, we’ll talk to any witnesses we can find in the club, and we’ll start looking for surveillance video,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police are hoping that will help with a description of the shooter’s car or anyone inside.

