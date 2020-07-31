HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers are looking for leads in an attempted kidnapping on the northwest side.
Crime Stoppers early Friday released a suspect sketch, noting the suspect has a surgical scar on his left arm. Police hope someone will recognize the man from the sketches and be able to identify him.
It was May 11, 2018 at about 7 p.m. when the man attempted to take a child from an apartment complex in the 5800 block of N. Houston Rosslyn, according to police.
The man allegedly pushed down a mother and then grabbed her child and tried to flee. The man exposed himself to the child, but the mother was able to catch up and fight him off.
The suspect then fled before police arrived.
Police described the suspect as a black male, who is about five feet, six inches tall with a thin build, a medium-brown complexion and a surgical scar on his left forearm.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.