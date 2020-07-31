Police said they detained a few party-goers, who will face drug possession charges as well as one weapons charge.

HOUSTON — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after they were shot in front of an Airbnb rental where dozens of others were throwing a party, Houston police said late Thursday.

The shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Jefferson in Houston’s East End just before 11 p.m., according to Cmdr. Johnson with the Houston Police Department's South Central Patrol.

Johnson said the victims, a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were both taken to the hospital by ambulance. One suffered a gunshot wound to the back and the other to the leg. They are both expected to survive.

Police said at least 50 people, including multiple juveniles, were having a party at the home, which is an Airbnb. When the shooting occurred, most of them fled the scene.

Police detained at least six juveniles, who will face drug possession charges as well as one weapons charge.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. At this time no one has been charged for the shooting.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help police.