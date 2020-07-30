A 20-year-old man, the victim's roommate, was arrested and charged for the beating earlier this year, prosecutors said.

DETROIT — A 75-year-old nursing home resident seen getting beaten in a viral video earlier this year has died, according to multiple reports out of Michigan.

The Wilson-Akins Funeral Home's website stated Norman Bledsoe died on Monday.

The Detroit News reported the victim suffered depression and loss of appetite after the attack, his family said.

A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient, Jaden T. Hayden, was charged with assault for the alleged beating and recording it.

At the time of his arrest, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Hayden was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device.

Hayden was sharing a room with Norman Bledsoe when authorities allege that he set up a cellphone and recorded himself beating the older man.

Prosecutors say Hayden told nursing home workers who found Bledsoe bleeding on May 15 that Bledsoe had fallen out of bed. Bledsoe was taken to a hospital for head injuries.

The Detroit News reported there is a hearing this week in court to determine if the suspect is mentally competent to stand trial.

Bledsoe's online obituary states he survived by his wife, four children and 13 grandchildren.