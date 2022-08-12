Court documents shed light on disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee

An 8-page document lays out a timeline of what allegedly led up to the alleged murders of Nadia Lee and her mother, Nancy Reed.

HOUSTON — Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 are shedding light on the case of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee.

Her father, Jyron Lee, 26, had previously been charged with the murder of Nadia Lee's mother, Nancy Reed. On December 7, Jyron Lee was also charged with Nadia Lee's murder.

Nadia Lee's body still has not been found.

An 8-page document lays out a timeline of what allegedly led up to their murders.

The document said Jyron Lee had taken Nadia Lee out of foster care on October 14. Jyron Lee had reportedly sent Reed pictures of Nadia Lee and hundreds of messages pleading with her to come back to him up until Reed's murder on October 18.

On October 16, the document said Jyron Lee had done searches on the internet related to "whopping a child," and "how long it takes for a dead body to smell."

The document also states blood evidence was found in Jyron Lee's apartment, as well as pictures of Nadia Lee in which she had apparent injuries to her face.

Police said Jyron Lee went to a hotel in southeast Houston where Reed was staying on October 18 where he allegedly choked to her death.

While Nadia Lee's body still hasn't been found, Texas EquuSearch said it's still actively searching for her.