Man charged with capital murder in death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nadia Lee

Jyron Lee, 26, was already charged with killing the child's mother, 22-year-old Nancy Reed. Despite an extensive search, Nadia's body hasn't been found.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man already charged in connection with his wife's death now also faces charges in the death of his daughter, 2-year-old Nadia Lee.

Jyron Charles Lee, 26, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the toddler's death and murder in the death of his wife, 22-year-old Nancy Reed, according to the Houston Police Department.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired in October.

Investigators said Lee strangled Reed on Oct. 18 at the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites on Bay Area Boulevard in southeast Houston. According to the victim's family, she was staying at the motel with two of their children because she was trying to get away from Lee.

During the investigation, homicide detectives discovered Nadia, one of the couple's six daughters, was missing.

Related Articles Crews dig through landfill as search for missing toddler last seen in Pasadena continues

The search for Nadia Lee

HPD determined Nadia was last seen at her father's apartment complex on South Richey Street in Pasadena on Oct. 16 around 8 p.m. There was DNA evidence of a crime at the apartment, police said, and they were investigating the case as a homicide.

Investigators said Lee was seen on camera pushing a stroller near a dumpster for about 20 minutes.

Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch spent days searching a three-mile area near the complex, including a landfill, Pasadena Memorial Park and Jackson Hill Cemetery. But they didn't find any sign of Nadia.

Texas EquuSearch founder and director Tim Miller said his biggest fear was that Nadia wouldn't be found.

"Time's not on our side," Miller said. "I don’t think any of us expect that happy ending. We do believe in miracles, and it would certainly take a miracle to get her back alive right now."

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, contact HPD’s Homicide Division at 714-308-3600, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Investigators said the couple's five other daughters were turned over to Child Protective Services.

History of violence

Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems between Lee and Reed. Both had spent the last few years in and out of the Harris County Jail.

According to court records, Lee has been convicted of minor offenses -- like theft and giving an officer a false report. On Reed's record, there is a history of family violence.

After an AMBER Alert was issued for her and one of her other children in 2018, Reed was convicted of aggravated assault on that child and a protective order was filed against her.

Later that year, court records show that Reed sent a letter to a judge asking for help. She told the judge the accusations were false, and that she was currently pregnant and suffering from postpartum depression.

"It is heartbreaking, it really is. My heart is just broken in half," Nancy's mother, Nora Reed, said during a previous interview with KHOU 11 News.