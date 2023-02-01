Court documents: Man shot woman multiple times, including in the head, on METRORail

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday.

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

METRO police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos released on Saturday. In the surveillance video, police said Allison could be seen shooting 27-year-old Mary Jo Kelly inside the METRO light-rail train.

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers said the victim got on the train to try and hide from Allison who they say she knew.

According to court documents, Allison eventually found Kelly when the train stopped at the Palm Center Transit Center on Griggs Road where investigators said he shot her several times, including in the head, exited the train and got away on a bicycle.

At the time, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to court documents, she was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent brain surgery.

At last check, the victim remains hospitalized.