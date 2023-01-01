Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday.

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.

Surveillance footage showed a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials.

The 27-year-old woman was shot at the stop on Griggs Road and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers said the woman who got on the train was looking for a safe space from the gunman, who she knew. Police said he eventually found her as the train was on a layover at the Palm Center Transit Center.