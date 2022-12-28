Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say

Authorities said the woman was shot on a train and the shooter is not in custody.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday on a METRORail train in southeast Houston, according to police.

METRO Police Department authorities said the woman was being taken into surgery just before 10 p.m. As of Thursday morning, METRO said the woman remains hospitalized, but her condition was not released.

Houston police tweeted about the shooting at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The train came to a stop along Griggs Road just inside the Loop.

According to police, the woman was shot on the train and the shooter is not in custody. There continues to be an active search for the gunman.

METRO police said their investigators are still working to get a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They do not think the attack was random.

Video from the scene showed a bullet hole through the window of the train, which was stopped at the Palm Center Transit Center.

Houston police said preliminary information indicates a man on a bicycle arrived at a train platform shortly before the shooting occurred. He then left the location on a bicycle heading west toward Martin Luther King Boulevard.

HPD and the METRO Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800, METRO PD at 713-224-COPS or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is one of two recent shootings involving the METRORail. Just two weeks ago, a man was shot by a Metro police officer on a train. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on Main Street near the Wheeler platform.

Houston police said two Metro police officers got into a fight with a man during a pedestrian stop near the train platform.

They said the fight quickly escalated onto the train and both officers ended up on the ground in a struggle with the man. At one point, they said the man threatened to kill one of the officers.

Police said officers deployed a Taser twice, but the man still managed to get one officer in a choke hold on the floor. That's when the other officer opened fire, shooting the suspect in the leg.

Both officers took on minor injuries and the suspect survived.