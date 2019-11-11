HOUSTON — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car early Monday morning while walking along the South Loop.

Houston police said the man stopped his car in a moving lane of traffic, got out and started walking because he got into an argument with the passenger.

A few moments later, a vehicle hit the man and sent him flying into an embankment.

Police said the driver did not stop.

The man's condition is unknown, but he is expected to survive.

The suspect's vehicle is only described as a four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this incident, please call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM