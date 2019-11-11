CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing woman was found Sunday near the Houston Ship Channel, according to Chambers County authorities.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said duck hunters found the body of 23-year-old Tamara Rivera just off Atkinson Island

On Sunday morning, the duck hunters called authorities after they came across a woman's body in the water.

“We will know more after we get preliminary results from the medical examiner’s office, but this is still an active and open investigation," Hawthorne said.

Rivera, of Baytown, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday night.

Her last known location was in the area of the Fred Hartman Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel.

Her family identified her body.

Anyone with information about Rivera's disappearance is asked to call the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 281-842-5521.

