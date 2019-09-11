HOUSTON — Let's get straight to the point: it's about to get very cold here in Houston. It's likely that our first official freeze will occur Wednesday morning, so that means it's time to be thinking about how to protect backflow preventers and tender plants.

It's not just here, either.

Hundreds of cold weather records could be shattered from New England to Texas next week as a most-powerful arctic front sweeps the nation. Some areas like Chicago could see the coldest Veteran's Day on record.

A large dome of high pressure is set to move out of Canada on Sunday and bring with it temperatures 25 to 35 degrees below seasonable norms across two-thirds of the country -- including Florida.

What to Expect:

The modified arctic boundary is set to move in late Monday night. Ahead of the front, expect a band of showers and storms to form. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will quickly crater behind the front and will not recover until at least Friday.

High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday as strong winds blow the cold air in from the north.

Unlike most fronts that blow through and clear us out, this front will be somewhat dirty, meaning there will be lots of thick clouds left over behind it.

Those clouds, thanks to a developing area of low-pressure in the gulf will send a shield of clouds over our area keeping temperatures from budging much at all mid week.

Those same clouds could play a significant role in determining whether Houston officially reaches freezing or not. Remember, clouds act as a blanket. So while the clouds will keep our temps from crashing into the 20s in Houston, it'll also keep the temps from rising during the day. Sort of an inverse relationship.

Best Chance of Freezing Weather

Currently our best guess is areas along and north of FM 1960 will have the best chance of seeing temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

In the city of Houston, it'll be a close call. If you're well removed from downtown but still inside Harris County, it's probable you'll see 32. In the core of the city, it may stay just a degree or two above.

Areas in the northern coastal counties (Friendswood, Pearland, Dickinson) will also flirt with freezing. Areas along the immediate coast will stay safely above.

It'll be a good idea regardless of where you are to wrap exposed outdoor pipes like backflow preventers on sprinkler systems and plants. This will be a light freeze at best.

Wintry Precipitation

You may have seen me tweet or send out a facebook post regarding chances of snow or sleet heading into Tuesday. While I did say that there was a 'non-zero' chance that we could see some snow flurries around the area on Tuesday, it now appears as tho the precipitation will shut off before the atmosphere gets cold enough.

Unfortunately those of us wishing for snow will have to wait. It's never snowed this early in Houston anyway so I'm not surprised -- although just last year (November 2018) Bush-Intercontinental Airport DID record a trace of snow and setting a new record for the earliest observed snow in Houston.

Again, no wintry weather expected this go-around but we're always watching for it. Remember, we get excited, too!

Fall Foliage

Finally, if there's one thing that the cold weather will likely do for us it's that the fall color should be amazing over the next few weeks. Early cold snaps, like last year, make for a beautiful scenery as the trees respond by showing their brilliant colors.