GALVESTON, Texas — Police in say a man is in custody after he allegedly broke century-old headstones at the Galveston cemetery on Broadway.

Corey Johnson was arrested Saturday night for the offense of Criminal Mischief. He's accused of causing damages of $13,300, a felony offense.

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers responded to 911 calls about someone throwing concrete and debris at vehicles in the 4100 block of Broadway late in the morning.

Officers were not able make an arrest at that time, but they increased patrol in the areas. Johnson was found in the area at about 3 p.m., shortly after concrete, wood and pieces of headstones were found across several lanes of Broadway.

City staff has found some 80 headstones damaged. Some of the damaged headstones date to Galveston’s antebellum period.

Johnson was taken into custody as the investigation continued.

After consulting with the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Mister Johnson was charged with felony Criminal Mischief. His bond was set at $80,000.

