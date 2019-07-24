HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of two men in southwest Houston in May 2019.

The person of interest has been identified as Michael W. Brown.

Police want to question Brown after Travis Cary, 52, and another man were found shot to death on the front porch of a home in the 11300 block of Hendon Lane on May 27.

Police said Cary, who neighbors called the "neighborhood watchdog," was talking to an unknown woman on his front porch for several minutes before she left and two unknown suspects approached him.

Both suspects got into a physical altercation with Cary, and during the fight, Cary and one of the suspects were shot, police said.

Detectives say Cary was shot more than 10 times.

The uninjured suspect ran towards a newer model, silver Nissan Murano or Rogue parked on Leawood and drove away. Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Leawood.

Further investigation identified Brown as a person of interest who may know what happened. Brown has not been charged in this case, but he is currently charged and wanted in an unrelated incident.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Brown is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

