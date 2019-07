HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was struck by a passing vehicle as she walked her dogs in a neighborhood northwest of Spring, the deputy constable's office said.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, the woman was walking in a crosswalk near W. Rayford and Northcrest when she was hit before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. Her dogs were not hurt.

The driver was cited for the incident, Precinct 4 tweeted.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM