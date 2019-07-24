HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a home in west Harris County late Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. The driver sustained only minor injuries and stayed at the scene for questioning.

The crash happened in the 16100 block of Westpark Drive at about 9 p.m.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the driver and passenger were in an Infiniti sports car traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Westpark Drive. The driver lost control and jumped the curb, crashing through a backyard and into the side of a home on Crested Green.

No residents in the home were hurt.

The woman who was airlifted to the hospital is expected to survive her injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the Infiniti was possibly racing another vehicle at the time of the crash. Witnesses said there was a white vehicle speeding down the road at the same time.

The driver of the Infiniti told deputies he lost control after he was hit by another vehicle, but the investigation is still on-going.

The sheriff’s office has not announced any charges or arrests.

