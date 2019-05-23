CROSBY, Texas — A suspected thief in several cases around Houston and Harris County used a cutting torch to access a coin-operated machine at a Crosby car wash, according to the Pct. 3 constable.
Michael Romesburg was arrested after being caught on surveillance camera using the cutting torch, Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton said.
Investigators with Pct. 6 helped track Romesburg to an area hotel where he was taken into a custody. He is charged with burglary of a coin machine.
Romesburg was also booked for an open felony larceny charge and two additional misdemeanor warrants for burglary of a coin operated machine.
