CROSBY, Texas — A suspected thief in several cases around Houston and Harris County used a cutting torch to access a coin-operated machine at a Crosby car wash, according to the Pct. 3 constable.

Michael Romesburg was arrested after being caught on surveillance camera using the cutting torch, Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton said.

Michael Romesburg is charged with burglary of a coin machine. He was also booked for an open felony larceny charge and two additional misdemeanor warrants for burglary of a coin operated machine.

Investigators with Pct. 6 helped track Romesburg to an area hotel where he was taken into a custody. He is charged with burglary of a coin machine.

Romesburg was also booked for an open felony larceny charge and two additional misdemeanor warrants for burglary of a coin operated machine.

