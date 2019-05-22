HOUSTON — A 19-year-old accused of killing a 75-year-old Sharpstown woman faced a judge overnight.

Marco Cobos is being held without bond on a capital murder charge in the stabbing death of Etta Nugent at her Sharpstown home located in the 8100 block of Neff Street.

On Wednesday, prosecutors say Cobos confessed to killing Nugent and stabbing her more than 13 times despite the 75-year-old pleading for her life.

Prosecutors say Cobos had been living out of a stolen truck that he parked in front of Nugent’s house.

On Monday, he knocked on her door asking for help fixing it. When she refused, prosecutors say Cobos forced his way inside and stabbed her more than a dozen times when she tried to get away.

Prosecutors added Cobos stole Nugent’s car, credit cards and cash. He came back to her home the following day in the stolen car, and that’s when he was taken into custody.

In the hearing, it was also revealed that Cobos is from Mexico and recently became unemployed.

As for Nugent, her family became concerned when she didn’t show to check up on her husband at his nursing home.

Sadly, her son found her and called police.

